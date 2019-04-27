Woman Reportedly Hospitalized After ‘Avengers: Endgame’ for Uncontrollable Crying

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters, smashing pretty much every conceivable box office record ever and inspiring strong emotional reactions from fans around the world. With the film being the culmination of 21 films and over a decade’s worth of storytelling, that the film is getting such a response isn’t that surprising. What is, though, is its physical impact on one fan who was so overwhelmed by the Marvel Cinematic Universe film that she had to be hospitalized.

As reported by WFMY News 2 in Greensboro, North Carolina, a 21-year-old Chinese fan was so emotional during Endgame that, after sobbing uncontrollably during the film, found herself short of breath and with numb hands and feet after. The woman was taken to a Chinese hospital where emergency room doctors believe she suffered from hyperventilation due to crying so hard. She was treated with oxygen and has since recovered.

That level of crying is a pretty dramatic reaction to Avengers: Endgame, but it’s certainly not a spoiler nor is this Chinese fan alone in shedding tears. Even the safest, most spoiler-free glance at social media reactions to Endgame reveal that the massive 3-hour film takes the audience through a full range of emotions. Even Chicago Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper noted the emotional impact of the film in his review of Endgame.

“If you don’t feel the tears welling up multiple times during this screen-filling, eye-popping, time-hopping, pulse-pounding, beautifully filmed superhero adventure for the ages, check for a pulse — because you might be dead,” Roeper wrote.

Given the current box office numbers, fans most certainly aren’t dead — or even emotionally dead. Endgame is smashing box office records the way the Hulk smashes literally anything in his big green way. On Friday, it broke the record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 for highest-grossing opening day with a staggering $156.7 million, a sum that includes the record-setting $60 million Thursday night previews take. Now, Endgame is tracking towards an insane $340 million three-day domestic opening, a number when combined with the foreign box office receipts may well push the film to the first-ever $1 billion opening weekend.

“Avengers: Endgame is dusting every record in the books as it proves itself to be a cultural event on a global scale,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst for BoxOffice, tells ComicBook.com. “Marvel has delivered on their promise of an epic conclusion to unprecedented storytelling that prioritized creative vision and fan enthusiasm for the last eleven years. This is the payoff to that goodwill. No film in history has been this widely anticipated, released, and embraced in the same moment.”

Let’s just hope that embracing the same moment doesn’t send anyone else to the hospital.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

