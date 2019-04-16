‘Avengers: Endgame’ Directors Reveal Some Fan Theories Have Gotten Close

For the better part of a year, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been speculating to their heart’s content on how Avengers: Endgame would play out. With plenty of interesting — and bizarre, for that matter — ideas out there, theorists might be relieved to find out some theories have been close to cracking the code of Endgame. Speaking with Heroic Hollywood, Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo admitted that yes, some theories have come close to predicting what happens in the highly-anticipated blockbuster.

“I mean, there are some theories that can kind of get a little close,” the brothers said. “But I think here … If you look at it, a fan theory is typically like a few sentences long. It’s a very brief kind of projection of what’s gonna happen.”

With anything else on the internet, for every solid theory, there are hundreds of ideas that aren’t even close to being correct, something the filmmakers made sure to point out in their interview.

“They tend to get summarized into something very simple,” the Russos continued. “And it’s like the devil is really in the details, right? It’s that … Sometimes things can kinda get in the same area, but they’re not … Sometimes they’re wildly not in the same area. The interesting thing is there are very sort of savvy fans who can kind of get close to the mark or can kind of miss it wildly because that’s the process we go through.”

There’s absolutely no shortage of fan theories you can browse through, especially if you head to a Reddit community such as r/FanTheories. There have been plenty of solid ones involving time travel or the Quantum Realm all the way to the bizarrely infamous Ant-Man-in-butt theory.

Avengers: Endgame enters theaters April 26th.

