Bizarre Avengers: Endgame Theory Suggests Cap's Last Dance Took Place in Soulworld

✖

People have a lot of free time on their hands these days and what better way to spend it than to chat about the Marvel Cinematic Universe? From watch parties to debates, the MCU topics are endless. We also can't forget about fan theories, which are still going strong one year after the release of Avengers: Endgame. Recently, a Marvel fan took to the r/FanTheories subreddit to share an idea about Captain America's ending. As you know, after the first Avenger put back all of the Infinity Stones, he went on to live his life with Peggy Carter. Of course, this led to a lot of questions about alternate timelines, and whether or not it makes sense that Steve was able to go back and live his life and still end up in the timeline he left. However, according to Reddit user u/jamaiconbaicon's bizarre theory, there might be an explanation for the plot holes...

"Cap’s offscreen mission at the end of Endgame was to return all the stones to their original timelines exactly at the point they were removed. Most are pretty simple like just give the time stone back to the Ancient One, put the power stone back on Morag et cetera but returning the soul stone to Vormir does not seem to be so simple. ‘A soul for a soul’ are the words the Red Skull uses when others take the stone so by that logic to return the stone surely ‘a soul for a soul’ would still apply. Could this mean that Cap lived out his dance with Peggy in the Soul World, exchanging the stone for Peggy's soul so he could have his dance? His return to the main timeline seems more complicated but this could then rule out the dilemma of Peggy having another husband in a different timeline and so on but perhaps he only stayed in the soul world for a dance or just for her lifetime and would then return to his real world," u/jamaiconbaicon wrote.

Many people on Reddit chimed in to share their thoughts on this fan theory: “I had a thought along these lines awhile back. My idea was that if taking the soul stone requires you to 'lose that which you love' then maybe voluntarily giving up the soul stone allows you to gain that which you loved,” u/JamesXX suggested. “I have to admit the color sequencing could allude it to it being only in the soul stone. Good theory,” u/tryharderbuddyboy added. “Fair point... after all, how can return the stone once it has been released? You give it back to Red Skull or what? Drop it on the ground and say ‘hey thanks, here it is,’” u/ZaphodB_ replied.

What do you think about this Avengers: Endgame theory? Tell us in the comments!

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.