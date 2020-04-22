Scarlet Witch Trends on Twitter After Marvel Fans Come to Character’s Defense
Since most people are currently self-isolating at home, they're looking for various ways to pass the time online. Many folks have taken to Twitter with fun questions like "What movie meals would you like to eat?" and "How would you change a movie title to fit the quarantine?". Another trend has been building hypothetical teams using a set amount of money, and Entertainment Weekly recently shared a Marvel version that has the Internet abuzz. With only $15, you can choose your MCU team with members of the franchise being available to "buy" with prices ranging from $1 to $5. Well, the list included Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) for only $2, and the Internet had some choice words about that very low cost.
“Which #Avengers would make your team if you were given ONLY $15? Share your picks with us,” Entertainment Weekly tweeted. You can check out the full list below:
Which #Avengers would make your team if you were given ONLY $15? Share your picks with us! pic.twitter.com/7R1GgeUZkV— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 21, 2020
As you can see, Wanda Maximoff is worth only $2, which is extremely low considering her immense power. The same goes for her partner, Vision (Paul Bettany), who is worth a shocking $1. Many Marvel fans took to Twitter to debate the characters' worth, pointing out that Wanda and Vision are some of the strongest Avengers, and that Wanda was the only character to truly scare Thanos in the final battle in Avengers: Endgame. Check out some of the best tweets from Scarlet Witch fans below…
Keep the Change
Can't believe y'all made scarlet witch $2 when she was bodying the avengers by herself. Give me her and Thor and keep the change https://t.co/Bl8cR5truk— Eliel Ig-Izevbekhai (@Iggy280) April 22, 2020
History Lesson
Remember this girl took down 4 heroes at the same time Steve, Nat, Thor, Bruce (Avengers: Age of Ultron). Stop Thanos (who has 5 stones) with one hand while the other destroys the Mind Stone. Almost killed Thanos in Endgame. Spending 2$, aye? #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/lyUuU8xGoY— Melanie Enerio (@itsmel_enerio) April 22, 2020
Vision Deserves Respect, Too
WHY DO VISION AND SCARLET WITCH ONLY COST $1 and $2 DO YOU KNOW HOW POWERFUL THEY ARE
FUCK MR. "SLIGHTLY ABOVE AVERAGE STRENGH" SOLDIER AND "I DON'T EVEN HAVE POWERS" IRON MAN AND BLACK WIDOW, GIMME 15 VISIONS pic.twitter.com/93uwT5V2Ah— ⭕️LAVELLAN *:･ﾟ✧ (@SunshineMurder) April 22, 2020
Facts
The most powerful Avenger #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/vmmEdtYuKF— Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) April 22, 2020
She's Worth $15
SCARLET WITCH IS $2 ?!! NOT MY HERO WANDA MAXIMOFF NOT THE STRONGEST AVENGER HERSELF NOT THE MOST POWERFUL WOMAN IN THE MCU IS LOOSE CHANGE BITCH I’LL TAKE 7 OF HER & USE MY LAST DOLLAR TO THROW AT THANOS’ GRAVE HE WAS ALMOST A DEAD MAN COS OF WANDA ALONE SHE’S WORTH ALL THAT $15 pic.twitter.com/voSZivGFuU— jivain⁷❁ (@jivain97) April 22, 2020
Blocked and Reported
Ranking Scarlet Witch so low is an actual hate crime. Blocked and reported. https://t.co/Qehrbwrr8t— David Opie (@DavidOpie) April 22, 2020
What Is Everyone Doing With Their Extra $13?
scarlet witch...— Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) April 22, 2020
and then spend the rest of the money buying her lunch and apologizing for the foolishness of whoever made her $2 https://t.co/fYkqRvrwqT
Don't Forget
Since Scarlet Witch is trending, don't forget how powerful she is pic.twitter.com/EKp5FsQn5I— leo (@hiddlesgold) April 22, 2020
Sexism
Scarlet witch, who had thanos on the ropes by herself, is on the same tier as happy, who gets nervous in front of Spider-Man’s aunt. Sexism https://t.co/MANf8EVfWo— mark but socially distanced (@markgoldbach) April 22, 2020
Best Idea
Scarlet Witch, and then start production on 13 Visions. Come at me. pic.twitter.com/1vNTPrC0te— Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) April 22, 2020
All Hail
Are we surprised Scarlet Witch is trending? I mean, she is the moment. pic.twitter.com/HpqKjAm9fy— 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) April 22, 2020
You can catch Scarlet Witch and Vision next in WandaVision, the new series coming to Disney+. The show was supposed to premiere in December, but it's unclear if it will be moved due to Marvel's recent schedule changes.
ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.