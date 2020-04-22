Scarlet Witch Trends on Twitter After Marvel Fans Come to Character’s Defense

Since most people are currently self-isolating at home, they're looking for various ways to pass the time online. Many folks have taken to Twitter with fun questions like "What movie meals would you like to eat?" and "How would you change a movie title to fit the quarantine?". Another trend has been building hypothetical teams using a set amount of money, and Entertainment Weekly recently shared a Marvel version that has the Internet abuzz. With only $15, you can choose your MCU team with members of the franchise being available to "buy" with prices ranging from $1 to $5. Well, the list included Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) for only $2, and the Internet had some choice words about that very low cost.

“Which #Avengers would make your team if you were given ONLY $15? Share your picks with us,” Entertainment Weekly tweeted. You can check out the full list below:

Which #Avengers would make your team if you were given ONLY $15? Share your picks with us! pic.twitter.com/7R1GgeUZkV — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) April 21, 2020

As you can see, Wanda Maximoff is worth only $2, which is extremely low considering her immense power. The same goes for her partner, Vision (Paul Bettany), who is worth a shocking $1. Many Marvel fans took to Twitter to debate the characters' worth, pointing out that Wanda and Vision are some of the strongest Avengers, and that Wanda was the only character to truly scare Thanos in the final battle in Avengers: Endgame. Check out some of the best tweets from Scarlet Witch fans below…