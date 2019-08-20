Heartbreaking Avengers: Endgame Fan Art Imagines If Captain America Had Done The Snap

Avengers: Endgame‘s third-act fight culminated in a pretty epic way, with Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) using the Infinity Stones to kill Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army. That “snap” – which ultimately killed Tony in the process – was a pretty emotional moment, but a new piece of fanart imagines another character at the center. Instagram user ellejart recently shared a piece that showcases what Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) could have looked like if he was the one doing the snap.

While many went into Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame wondering if Steve was going to die, the latter film ultimately imagined a completely different finale for Steve. After surviving Endgame‘s final battle, Steve traveled back through time to return the Infinity Stones, and ended up staying in the past to marry Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

“We’ve been with Steve Rogers since his first movie and to see him finally get some measure of peace … I mean, as upright and upstanding a character and as relatively positive as he is, he’s had nothing but sacrifice,” co-writer Christopher Markus shared in an interview earlier this year. “He has put himself aside at every turn. And to feel that satisfaction of him finally going back and getting with Peggy and experiencing that makes me very happy.”

“From the very first outline, we knew he was going to get his dance,” co-writer Stephen McFeely said. “On a separate subject, I started to lose my barometer on what was just fan service and what was good for the character. Because I think it’s good for the characters. But we also just gave you what you wanted. Is that good? I don’t know. But I’ll tell you it’s satisfying. He’s postponed a life in order to fulfill his duty. That’s why I don’t think we were ever going to kill him. Because that’s not the arc. The arc is, I finally get to put my shield down because I’ve earned that.”

