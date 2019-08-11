Avengers: Endgame Fans Think Jeremy Renner Deserves an Oscar Nomination

Ever since Avengers: Endgame was released earlier this year, many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been campaigning for Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) to get an Oscar nomination for his performance. Well, a recent post to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a page “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” is suggesting another name for next year’s Academy Awards: Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye).

“Jeremy Renner should get an award for the best supporting actor for his performance in Endgame,” u/Eryk0201 wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the post currently only has a little over 800 upvotes, most of the comments are in support of the idea:

“100% Agree,” u/WeaponRex replied.

“Top acting from Jeremy throughout the film, he gave Hawkeye more depth in just the one film than all his other appearances together, I was expecting him to die for the stone as he’s been so underused throughout the Infinity Saga. I was crying with him once I saw Nat sacrifice herself. The look on his face when he knew his family were back after Hulk’s snap had me in tears again. The film had me in tears more times than I care to count (both happy and sad). Love it 3000, it’s a tragedy that the only awards it’ll win (if at all) will be in the technical side,” u/Sir-Sy wrote.

“I think he’s a super underrated actor. His range is amazing. He can do drama, action roles, villain roles. You name it,” u/ryot44fh added.

Of course, some people weren’t on board with the idea:

“Come on now…it was a nice performance but best supporting actor?? Absolute insanity,” u/Justice1993 wrote.

“I adored Renner. But Paul Rudd, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and RDJ deserve best actor nom over him!,” u/Bhai-Chod added.

Do you think Renner deserves awards recognition for Avengers: Endgame? Tell us in the comments!

Currently, Avengers: Endgame is available for home-viewing on digital, and will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on August 13th. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.