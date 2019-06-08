Chris Hemsworth’s Kids Hated Fat Thor in Avengers: Endgame

Thor’s story took an unexpected turn in Avengers: Endgame. Whatever fans thought would happen with the god of thunder in the epic finale to the Infinity Saga, it probably wasn’t that he’d be living the Big Lebowski’s life. Chris Hemsworth says that his children were as taken aback by that development as fans and had a pretty visceral reaction to it, at least at first.

“They hated it,” Hemsworth tells Extra. “Not the movie. They really didn’t like me being like that. They’re like, ‘When does he change back? What’s he doing then?’ I say they hate, I think they just they were quite shocked. Actually no, my daughter afterward was like — I said, ‘Which did you like better?’ and she’s like, ‘The fat one.’ And I sad, ‘Oh really?’ And she goes, ‘Yeah, it’s funny.’ But she didn’t think I’d want to hear that. I was like, ‘No, I like that version of him too.’ But initially, they were like, they didn’t really know what to do it with it. But afterwards they were like, ‘Oh, that’s kind of fun. It’s cool.’ I think they just wanted to see the hammer and the flying and all the cool stuff.”

Hemsworth is currently on tour to promote his latest film, Men in Black: International. According to a previous interview, this may be the last fans see of Hemsworth on the big screen for a little while.

“This year I probably won’t shoot anything. I just want to be at home now with my kids,” Hemsworth said. “They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before. I have this year where I’m probably not going to shoot anything. I have a press tour, a few endorsements and bits and pieces, but mostly just be home. If you went back 10 years and asked me what would be my dream scenario, this is kind of it. I can now sit back, enjoy and appreciate it, and stop chasing [movies].”

He won’t be gone forever though. He’s even said that he’s willing to return as Thor to make him an Asgardian of the Galaxy.

“I’d play that character [Thor] again. I love it so much – especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character. And I don’t even know when or if they’re shooting [Guardians of the Galaxy 3],” Hemsworth said. “I’ll work with any of those guys. Asgardians Of The Galaxy. That’s actually great. You might’ve just got me my next job. Thank you, man.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.