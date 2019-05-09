Avengers: Endgame Features Heartbreaking Callback to Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters at the end of April, and the movie’s directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, have officially declared spoiler posts acceptable. Since then, the Internet has been full of fan art, theories, and emotional throwbacks to the other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A recent post to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit is reminding fans that a small moment from Captain America: The Winter Soldier feels incredibly heartbreaking after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

“One of the Unlikeliest and Most Endearing Friendships in the MCU,” u/VinylFalcon wrote. “I love how the Russos gave their relationship time to shine in Endgame. It’s been a joy watching it grow and evolve ever since The Winter Soldier.”

As you can see, the images below are throwing it back to the scene in which Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) tells Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) that he’d like for them to be friends. Then, it shows the scene from the new film in which Steve says he’s come to visit a friend (as in, her). Considering how many times Natasha refers to the Avengers as her family in the new movie, she certainly came a long way from just teasing Cap about his romantic history — although, she still teases him, and we love it.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, and reminisce about the friendship.

“I love their banter throughout the films. From ‘the Smithsonian called, im here to pick up a fossil’ and ‘well all the guys in my barbershop quartet are dead’ to ‘you’re about to get hit in the head with a peanut butter sandwich,’” u/Danishroyalty wrote.

“I, for one, would have loved to see Cap getting hit with a PB&J sandwich,” the original poster joked back.

“Cap had such wholesome friendships with the female Avengers. The scene where he consoles Wanda in Civil War is great too,” u/MagicTheAlakazam pointed out.

“I wholeheartedly agree with this post. Nat and Steve together is always special. Huge fan of their dynamic in every way, especially when you throw Sam in the mix too,” u/finjamin16 added.

Which MCU friendship do you love the most? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

