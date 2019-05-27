Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones Meme Points Out Bucky Killed More Starks Than the Night King

Between the release of Avengers: Endgame and the final season of Game of Thrones, this last month as been huge in the wide world of pop culture. Fans of both franchises have been combining content in various ways, from awesome fan art to hilarious character comparisons. The fact that both feature prominent characters named Stark has been an ongoing joke on the Internet, and has led to some interesting observations. Most recently, one fan on Reddit pointed out that Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier managed to kill more Starks than the Night King.

“When you realize Bucky killed more Starks than the Night King,” u/ZagratheWolf wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Night King managed to die during the Battle of Winterfell without killing a single Stark, The Winter Soldier succeeding in killing Tony’s parents back in the ’90s. Even if you count Theon Greyjoy, who died an honorary Stark, Bucky still has the higher Stark kill count.

Many fans commented on the post, which was shared to the r/freefolk subreddit.

“Bucky is the true winter soldier,” u/HoetsieFoetsie wrote.

“And true White Wolf,” u/amsyar2311 added.

“Bran was using his worg powers to control Bucky for the Russians,” u/it_helper joked.

“The Night King founded Hydra confirmed,” u/boiledbluepotato wrote.

While the days of the Night King are officially over, fans will get the chance to see Sebastian Stan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again. The actor will be starring with Anthony Mackie in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series coming to Disney+ alongside series focusing on Loki, and Scarlet Witch and Vision. Disney+ is scheduled to debut in November, but there is no official word on when the Marvel Studios projects will debut.

In addition to Stan, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere, and all eight seasons of Game of Thrones are available to stream on HBO.