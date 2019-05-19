Avengers: Endgame Crosses $2.6 Billion at Worldwide Box Office

Avengers: Endgame has been in theaters for three weeks now and its march to take down Avatar as the all-time highest grossing film at the worldwide box office is now even closer to completion. The Marvel Studios film has officially hit a global box office of $2.614 billion.

According to new numbers from Exhibitor Relations, Avengers: Endgame crossed the $2.6 billion worldwide mark this weekend, a number that puts the Marvel Cinematic Universe film just $173 million away from Avatar‘s $2.788 billion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This updated number comes after Avengers: Endgame officially passed Avatar to become the second-highest grossing film ever at the domestic box office this weekend with $780 million. The film is still sitting behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ staggering $936.6 million throne.

Avengers: Endgame‘s ability to dethrone Avatar for that all-time worldwide number has come into question in recent days, with some wondering if the film would stall out just shy of the goal. ComicBook.com’s Adam Barnhardt even broke down what the path to breaking the record would look like and these newest totals best even that breakdown, keeping Endgame in position to fight its way to ultimate box office glory.

“Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theatre both in terms of storytelling and at the box office,” said Alan Horn, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, in a press release when Endgame had the first $1 billion global opening in box office history. “Though Endgame is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement, and this weekend’s monumental success is a testament to the world they’ve envisioned, the talent involved, and their collective passion, matched by the irrepressible enthusiasm of fans around the world.”

“From the very beginning with Iron Man, all we’ve wanted to do was tell stories that brought these characters to life onscreen the way we’ve experienced them as fans of the comics,” said Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. “That we’ve had so many other successes in this journey leading to this unbelievable result with Avengers: Endgame has been almost entirely due to the fans around the world who have supported us through it all. Our directors, Anthony and Joe Russo, and our writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, really brought this story home, and I am also incredibly thankful for our cast and filmmakers from across the MCU and all who’ve worked so hard to make these films the best they can be, including the amazing teams at Marvel Studios and Disney. And of course, without Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, none of this would have been possible.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think Avengers: Endgame will unseat Avatar at the global box office? Let us know in the comments below.