Avengers: Endgame Reigns Over Marvel Cinematic Universe When It Comes to Scenes About Food

Avengers: Endgame reigns supreme at the box office when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as one astute Marvel fan has pointed out, the latest Avengers flick is also on top when it comes to heroes eating food on-screen. In fact, the three-hour movie starts off with the Bartons eating at a picnic — with mayonnaise on hot dogs (!!) — and it doesn’t let up from there. Even the cosmic side of the film is riddled with snacks throughout, beginning with Nebula (Karen Gillan) letting Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) having the last of the snacks aboard The Benatar as they drift off into nothingness.

Even the first time we see Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the film, he’s minding his own business cooking up some bacon and eggs with a side of alien melon…I mean hell, he was probably even working on his own Hollandaise before Thor (Chris Hemsworth) swooped in and chopped off his head. Fear not, u/hongyeye has compiled every food moment they could think of in a convenient Reddit post, which you can find below.

Speaking of that Barton scene with the cursed hot dogs, that was something originally supposed to appear at the end of Avengers: Infinity War before the creative team decided to push it Endgame.

“The story at the beginning of Endgame, where he’s with his family at the picnic, that was originally supposed to be at the end of Infinity War. It was gonna be a tease of where has his character been all this time. Thanos snaps his fingers, it goes to black, and suddenly it comes up on this very idyllic scene where Clint is interacting with his family,” Russo explained. “And you go ‘Where am I? Why is this happening?’ And then his family starts to disappear and you realize ‘Oh crap, it’s happening.’ And then you go around and see all of the other characters disappear. It was too confusing, so we decided to move it to the beginning of the next film. It sets the tone, it re-reminds you of where you are, wheat the story was that you felt the year ago, it makes you feel it again.”

