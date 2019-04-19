‘Avengers’ Star Jeremy Renner Reveals How Long Relationship Between Hawkeye and Black Widow Will Last

There are multiple friendships in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that fans have come to really appreciate over the years. Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes, Tony Stark and James Rhodes, T’Challa and Okoye, just to name a few. These interpersonal relationships have helped make this franchise such a hit with fans, as we can all connect to the love these characters have for one another. We love all of these pairs, but there is one we might tend to overlook from time to time, and that’s the hard-hitting duo of Black Widow and Hawkeye.

The history between Clint Barton and Natasha Romanoff has been talked about quite a bit throughout the MCU, with their story going back to their days as fellow SHIELD agents. From Budapest to the Battle of New York, these two heroes have been through it all together, and that relationship isn’t going to change any time soon.

Avengers: Endgame will finally reunite Black Widow and Hawkeye for the first time since Captain America: Civil War, as we’ve seen from the trailers. Of course, with the likelihood that Hawkeye’s family died in the snap, there are plenty of fans thinking that the two might be romantically involved as well. This has led to a lot of questions about their relationship during the Avengers: Endgame press tour.

While Jeremy Renner hasn’t specifically addressed whether or not the two characters will actually be together in the new movie, he did let the crowd at the Shanghai fan event know that the duo’s relationship would last until the end of time. And then some.

During the event, Renner was asked how he saw the relationship between Hawkeye and Black Widow. His response?

“That’s very easy. Forever.”

These two heroes have always been close, so much so that one of Barton’s children is named after Natasha Romanoff. All of his kids call her Aunt. And let’s not forget, their relationship began with Clint sparing Natalie’s life, helping her become a SHIELD agent instead of following the order to kill her.

This isn’t the kind of relationship that just goes away after time. Whether they are just friends, or become something more, Clint and Natasha will always be there for one another in some capacity.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

