Tony Stark’s Iconic “I Am Iron Man” Moment from Avengers: Endgame Released Online

Avengers: Endgame had its fair share of big moments, from Captain America’s (Chris Evans) legendary “Avengers Assemble!” call to Thanos (Josh Brolin) beaming down from a spaceship with what seemed like millions of alien fighters. Arguably no moment stood out, however, as much as Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) now-iconic “I am Iron Man” line as he snapped away the Mad Titan and his minions.

Now just over a week away from the digital release of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios has released a good chunk of the scene online, from Thanos and Iron Man’s final battle to the latter securing all six Infinity Stones and doing away with his mortal enemy. The full clip, which cuts off just before Iron Man…ahem, you know whats…can be seen above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Downey’s Endgame costar Tom Holland, much of the scene following the “I am Iron Man” bit was entirely improvised, largely in part because the studio didn’t want to hand out a script to the actors involved with the heartbreaking moment.

“It was interesting because when we shot that scene with Robert there was no real script, at all,” Holland says. “It was just Kevin Feige, the two Russo Brothers, myself, Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, and Don Cheadle. They kind of brought us to set, they kind of told us what was going to happen, or what they wanted to happen, and then we sort of just improvised if I can remember correctly.

“So it was a really, really interesting way to shoot such a kind of pivotal scene of the movie, but it was a really emotional day and I mean looking back on it now it was maybe the craziest day I’ve ever had on set, you know? But it was really amazing and turned out to be a fantastic scene.”

Avengers: Endgame is on the verge of becoming the highest-grossing (unadjusted) film of all time, now under $5 million away from passing James Cameron’s Avatar at the worldwide box office. As of this writing, Avatar‘s sitting at $2.788m while Endgame has grossed $2.783m through Friday night.

What was your favorite moment from Avengers: Endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!

Avengers: Endgame continues its second theatrical run ahead of a digital release July 30th and home media release August 13th. Spider-Man: Far From Home is currently in theaters now.