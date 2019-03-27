‘Avengers: Endgame’ IMAX Featurette Released

Avengers: Endgame is right around the corner, and as we get closer to its full release the question becomes how you should see the movie. A regular theater is perfectly fine, though with a release like this you have plenty of options, like 3D, RPX, and IMAX. A new IMAX featurette goes into detail with Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo about how they used IMAX cameras for the film and what those cameras provide to the overall experience. They illustrate the difference visually as well, providing a compelling argument that if you can go see Endgame in IMAX, you should.

“It just made sense to us that the grandest cinematic event in Marvel history should be executed in full IMAX,” Joe Russo said. “The level of ambition in these films is pretty high. We needed equipment that could help us fulfill that ambition. As filmmakers, it’s an important and amazing tool for us. The way that it captures light. The way that it captures color. They are fantastic cameras. The chip is incredible. It’s at a resolution that is unprecedented.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

They then show the difference between a classic movie screen and one made for IMAX. “The IMAX screen has a different height than a traditional movie screen,” Joe said. To put a number on it, the IMAX screen allows viewers to see up to 26% more screen, and as you see in the featurette, the difference can make a big difference depending on the scene you’re watching.

“Having that extra verticality gives us a wider range of how we frame, how we shoot these characters,” Anthony said. “It’s just presented on a much grander scale than a traditional movie theater,” Joe added.

You can check out the full IMAX featurette in the video above.

Fans are excited to see the closing chapter to this first 10 years of the MCU, though the film is also expected to set up the next phase as well, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store.

You can check out the official description for Avengers: Endgame below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!