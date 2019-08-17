Marvel Fan Perfectly Recaps “Infinity Saga” with One-Minute Supercut

Marvel Studios’ “Infinity Saga” spanned ten years and 23 movies and yet, here we are with the entire condensed into a supercut that lasts 93 seconds. Believe it or not, it works incredibly well. The supercut comes to you courtesy of YouTuber MaxMcEvan and features snippets of most Marvel Studios films to date, with the exception of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Set to Adrián Berenguer’s “Continent,” the supercut focuses mainly on quick snapshots of the original six Avengers before culminating in a healthy serving of Avengers: Endgame footage.

To be honest, you likely won’t spend 90 seconds on anything better tonight so check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though most movies from Marvel Studios have turned into event releases, Avengers: Endgame was second to none. A perfect storm mixed with meticulous studio planning and incredible fan desire resulted in virtually the biggest film of all-time, not accounting for inflation.

Through Friday night, Endgame has grossed $2.796 billion worldwide through two separate theatrical releases. The movie is now nearly a full $10m ahead of James Cameron’s Avatar with the potential possibility for future re-releases at a later date. After all, nearly a full year after release, Avatar received a “Special Edition” release in theaters.

The Russo Brothers-directed film has been a tentpole for Walt Disney Studios in a record-setting year, accounting for upwards of 32 percent of Disney’s total box office haul. In total, the studio has grossed at least a record-breaking $7.67b worldwide through the end of July, breaking last year’s record of $7.61b. Disney still has a pair of massive releases left on the release schedule in Star War: The Rise of skywalker and Frozen 2, meaning the studio could certainly approach an unprecedented $10b global annual haul.

The House of Mouse has also become the first studio to have at least five separate films gross over $1 billion worldwide in a single year. With Toy Story 4 passing the $1b threshold this week, the franchise hit joins Endgame, Incredibles 2, The Lion King, Aladdin, and Captain Marvel as films to have crossed the benchmark this year.

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.