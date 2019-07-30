Kevin Feige Says Avengers: Endgame Could’ve Only Worked “In the Hands” of the Russo Brothers

After finding massive success (both critically and financially) with Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, brothers Joe and Anthony Russo were hired by Marvel Studios to direct two of the biggest films of all time. They would take over the Avengers franchise from Joss Whedon and direct, back to back, the films that would eventually be titled Infinity War and Endgame. To say that these movies were anything less than massive successes simply wouldn’t be accurate, with the latter of the two recently becoming the highest-grossing film in history. A lot of that success is due to the work of the Russo Brothers,

In fact, according to Marvel Studios President and Avengers producer Kevin Feige, the two movies wouldn’t have worked if any other directors were in charge. Avengers: Endgame was released on Digital HD early Tuesday morning and there’s a featurette included with with home release titled “The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame.” Throughout the video, Feige talked about the work of the Russos.

“They’re the filmmakers that took the Captain America film series and elevated it with The Winter Soldier, but then did it again with Civil War. That film is gigantic,” Feige says in the featurette. “We were midway through production on Civil War and we saw the amazing job that Anthony and Joe were doing, handling all of these different characters, telling this very unique storyline. We knew where we wanted to head with the next Avengers film, and it was then we started talking to them about coming from Civil War onto Infinity War.

“The scope of the film, I think is unrivaled. And really the only way the film could be made was in the hands of Anthony and Joe Russo.”

Feige didn’t stop there. In fact, the Marvel Studios head went on to extend that statement to Endgame as well, saying that that neither of the films would’ve worked in the hands of any other filmmakers.

“We talk a lot about the culmination of Avengers: Endgame. We wanted to do a great finale that not only had the spectacle worthy of Infinity War, but with sequences and scenes and character interactions that could only be done with Joe and Anthony,” he continues. “They’re the only directors that could handle this many characters and doing this ambitious of a story that needs to pay off every film that we’ve ever made in one climactic conclusion, while at the same time, introducing an entirely new direction for the future.”

