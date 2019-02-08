Marvel Rumored to Be Considering Intermission for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

It’s not a surprise that Marvel Studios will be revealing some big surprises for Avengers: Endgame – and one of them reportedly may have nothing to do with the events unfolding onscreen!

According to a new rumor, Avengers: Endgame will have an intermission, in order to help Marvel fans get through its lengthy runtime!

Rumor has it Marvel is considering an intermission for AVENGERS: ENDGAME as it is currently clocking at three hours. Bring it on. I love intermissions. Makes the movies that have them feel very epic. Besides, a pee break would be nice. — Alan Cerny (@AlanCernyCS) February 6, 2019

Intermissions have been part of movies since the beginning, even if the practice has fallen off in the modern era. While some older theaters used to include them as standard procedure for any feature-film showing, it was typically saved for films that touch the three-hour mark. The most recent big movie to offer viewers an official intermission was Quentin Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight, which had a special 70mm “Roadshow” edition shown in theaters equipped for 70mm projectors.

The three-hour movie had an official cutoff point for an intermission – and it was quite the stopping point, indeed. In true Tarantino fashion, Hateful Eight had a sequence in which Samuel L. Jackson’s Union army marauder Major Marquis Warren delivers a horrific monologue to Bruce Dern’s confederate general, Sandy Smithers, detailing how Warren had a run-on with Smithers’ son years before, when the confederate came to claim the bounty on Warren’s head. Instead, Warren brutalized the man and forced him to march naked through the snow, culminating in a violent and graphic sexual assault and murder. Upon hearing the story, Smithers reaches for his gun, only to have Warren shoot him down in cold blood. Cut to intermission.

That story is relevant if Avengers: Endgame is going to have a three-hour runtime. Marvel could find a way to include an intermission moment in Avengers: Endgame that similarly leaves fans flabbergasted and thirsty for what comes next. If it does go down like that, there will be a “Running of the Bulls” type rush for both the bathroom and concession stand, once that intermission hits. Make sure to be the first out of the theater – and be sure to save your seat!

