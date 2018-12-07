‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Compare Iron Man’s Beat-up Helmet to Darth Vader’s

The fatal finale of Avengers: Infinity War tipped fans off that the events of Avengers: Endgame would be some of the darkest depicted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Certain elements of the new trailer were so dark that fans couldn’t help but notice a similarity to the most iconic villains in the Star Wars saga, Darth Vader and Kylo Ren.

You can check out one such comparison below:

#AvengersEndgame It’s the DESTROYED MASK FACE OFF! 🤣Who did it best Iron Man, Darth Vader, or Kylo Ren? #Avengers4trailer pic.twitter.com/qXr5NFmHiM — Tiffany {UNSCRIPTED} (@TiffUnscripted) December 7, 2018

After battling Thanos, Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) Iron Man suit suffered catastrophic damage, with the Endgame teaser depicting Stark recalling the events of the battle to his damaged helmet in the chance that the message makes its way back to Earth. This sequence mirrored similar sequences from Star Wars: The Force Awakens that depicted Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) talking to the destroyed helmet of his grandfather, Darth Vader.

Despite the sequences having visual and tonal similarities, the thematic elements are quite different. In the case of Endgame, Stark is coping with the deaths of his allies in hopes of remaining some sort of sanity, while also proving to be the consummate scientist, objectively chronicling his situation. The emotional element of the sequence also includes Stark sending his potential last message to Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), while remaining oblivious to whether she’s even alive.

In The Force Awakens, Kylo is revealed as Han Solo and Leia Organa’s son, having only heard stories of his all-powerful grandfather, Darth Vader. Kylo embraced the Dark Side and, understandably, felt as though he had to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps, idolizing not only his grandfather’s mission but also his fashion sense.

In Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Supreme Leader Snoke confronted Kylo about his idolization of Vader, calling out how the young Sith wore a helmet merely to create a more intimidating presence as opposed to Vader requiring it for his survival. This resulted in Kylo destroying his own helmet in an effort to leave his past behind him and carve a new path throughout the galaxy.

Another thing the two properties have in common is that they’re both owned by Disney, though this connection and the visual similarities are likely all the franchises have in common. Or ,you know, Endgame could potentially see Iron Man grow his hair out and kill Han Solo, somehow.

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26, 2019. Star Wars: Episode IX hits theaters in December of 2019.

