Avengers: Endgame Directors Reveal Where “I Love You 3,000” Line Actually Came From

Avengers: Endgame arguably delivered audiences everything they were hoping for in the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with all of the main characters offering what endeared us to them in the first place. In the case of Iron Man, that meant we were delivered multiple quotable lines, ranging from snarky quips to heartfelt confessions. One of the more memorable lines in the film was something Tony Stark’s daughter Morgan said to him, professing, “I love you 3,000.” Stark then embraced the line and used it himself later on in the movie, tugging at both fellow characters’ and the audiences’ heartstrings. The directors of Endgame recently revealed that the inspiration for the line was actually from Robert Downey Jr.‘s own child.

According to Watching Hollywood‘s post on Weibo, the outlet was spoke with Anthony Russo about the origins of the line. A rough translation of its post reveals that Downey relayed a story about one of his children telling him, “I love you 3,000,” which the filmmakers thought was an endearing phrase that they wanted to see included in the script. The actor has three children, though it was unspecified which of them shared the admission.

Russo also noted that this was one of many contributions that Downey brought to the endeavor.

While this phrase became one of the film’s more memorable quips, the directors recently shared that another one of the film’s more iconic lines, which is a repetition of one of the earliest moments in the MCU, was an incredibly last-minute addition.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Avengers: Endgame

During the Avengers’ final conflict, Thanos wields what he believes to be the functioning Infinity Gauntlet, uttering the phrase, “I am inevitable,” before snapping his fingers. Iron Man reveals that he is the one with the Infinity Stones, professing, “I am Iron Man,” much like he did in the final moments of 2008’s Iron Man.

“Tony used to not say anything in that moment. And we were in the editing room going, ‘He has to say something,” the Russos recently confessed at a Q&A for the film. “This a character who has lived and died by quips.’ And we just couldn’t, we tried a million different last lines. Thanos was saying ‘I am inevitable.’ And our editor Jeff Ford, who’s been with us all four movies and is an amazing storyteller, said ‘Why don’t we just go full circle with it and say I am Iron Man.’ And we’re like, ‘Get the cameras! We have to shoot this tomorrow.’”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

