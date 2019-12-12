Avengers: Endgame Star Karen Gillan Reveals Key Iron Man Scene Was Improvised

Awards season is basically on our doorstep and Avengers: Endgame is a movie that will be talked about a lot in the coming weeks. Karen Gillan talked to The Hollywood Reporter about her part in the massive crossover as Nebula. The actress revealed the truth behind one of the funniest parts of the beginning of the film. When traveling through space with Iron Man, the pair pass the time by playing some paper football. Gillan revealed who actually came out on top in their tabletop gridiron showdown. “Well, I think it was me because that scene was improvised. And I won,” she laughed. It’s easy to see why audiences really found her version of Nebula to be so interesting over the course of Endgame. There’s the trademark humor in full force, but also the duality of having to play a copy of the character as well. Gillan talked about that challenge as well in the interview.

“Yeah, it was, actually, especially when you don’t have the full script,” the star began. “The way we differentiated them was by calling them ‘good Nebula’ and ‘bad Nebula.’ I had a lot of time travel questions coming from a time travel background. The directors [The Russo Brothers] really kept me on track. So, they were all over that, and I just found out whatever I needed to know for each scene. When I finally watched it, I was like, ‘Oh, this makes a lot of sense.’”

During the press tour for Jumanji: The Next Level, Gillan also revealed that she had seen the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There is no date attached to the project yet, but it is on the minds of both fans and the cast a lot. With James Gunn back in the fold, the trilogy can reach a natural conclusion. She told Yahoo! Entertainment about how much she loved what he filmmakers have in store.

“I can say that I’ve read it and it’s amazing,” Gillan shared. “We’re all really excited that James is back to complete the trilogy because it wouldn’t have felt right without him. It’s a wonderful, wonderful script.“

Gillan would also reveal that she did not get the entire script for Avengers: Endgame despite being a major player in the film during the interview. “I didn’t get the whole script,” she divulged. “But I got a good chunk of it and so I could easily work out what was happening.”