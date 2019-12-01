Avengers: Endgame Star Josh Brolin Warns of the Dangers of Excessive Perineum Sunning

Josh Brolin is best known these days for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as Cable in Deadpool 2, but he’s also got a great sense of humor. The actor often posts fun content to social media, making fans and fellow celebrities chuckle with his shenanigans. Brolin’s latest post is no exception as it warns people of the dangers of perineum sunning, also known as “butthole sunning.” According to Health.com, this odd new trend “has started to gain momentum” largely due to “a few social media influencers whose photos and videos have gone viral.” Brolin took to Twitter this week to share a photo of his own…

“Tried this perineum sunning that I’ve been hearing about and my suggestion is DO NOT do it as long as I did. My pucker hole is crazy burned and I was going to spend the day shopping with my family and instead I’m icing and using aloe and burn creams because of the severity of the pain. I don’t know who the f*ck thought of this stupid shit but f*ck you nonetheless. Seriously. #blackholefriday #blackholesun #severeperineumburns #santamonicafiredepartment #assholecare,” Brolin wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many celebrities commented on the post:

“Bwahahahahahahha!!!!!,” Ryan Reynolds wrote.

“Taint’ that a shame!,” Johnny Knoxville added.

“Looooooooooooool,” Mae Whitman replied.

“First time, last time,” Colin Hanks commented.

“Lmao 😂,” Orlando Bloom wrote.

“This is what will finally get people to react to climate change including me,” Amy Schumer joked.

“Same. Gooch burns a mothaf*cka! 😂,” Dave Bautista added.

Now that Disney has merged with Fox, there’s still a question of how the Deadpool films will fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the X-Men are expected to be rebooted, Reynolds will still get the pleasure of playing Wade in future projects. Now that Thanos finally met his end in Avengers: Endgame, that also frees up Brolin to continue playing Cable without any confusion.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.