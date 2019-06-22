Avengers: Endgame Star Karen Gillan Shows Off Her Rapping Skills in Hilarious Post

Karen Gillan is best known for playing Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Ruby Roundhouse in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and she’s currently filming a new movie titled Gunpowder Milkshake. The actor has been sharing fun behind-the-scenes content from the film’s set, including what she gets up to on her down time. Gillan’s most recent post shows her rapping in a London accent (she’s Scottish) in her trailer, and it’s the most delightful thing you’ll see on the Internet today.

“Promoting this from stories to a main post because my rap career needs more exposure. #gunpowdermilkshake,” Gillan wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the video, including some of Gillan’s MCU and Jumanji co-stars.

“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Straight heat,” Kevin Hart wrote.

“Hahahahahaha,” Pom Klementieff added.

“YOUR SILENT SHAMEFUL LOOK AT THE END,” writer Nick Kocher replied.

“Is this the post credit scene they’re releasing in the endgame in theaters again? If yes, take my money,” one fan joked.

Gunpowder Milkshake is an action film directed by Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado that’s also set to star Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey, The Haunting of Hill House‘s Carla Gugino, Star Trek: Discovery‘s Michelle Yeoh, Billions‘ Paul Giamatti, and Black Panther‘s Angela Bassett. The movie is set for a 2020 release.

Not only is Gillan currently starring in Avengers: Endgame, but she also recently wrapped production on the upcoming follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She was also recently revealed to be one of the top 10 most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party’s Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

In addition to Gillan, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in select theaters. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.