Fans Are Starting to Riot Over No Korg ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster

Marvel Studios revealed dozens of character posters for Avengers: Endgame earlier today and though […]

Marvel Studios revealed dozens of character posters for Avengers: Endgame earlier today and though the vast majority of movers and shakers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe got their own poster, there was one notable absence. Believe it or not, Korg (Taika Waititi) was left hanging and the internet was understandably upset.

In all, 32 posters were released in two different styles. 16 of the MCU’s living heroes got their own posters in full color while 16 of the dead or dusted characters were seen in black and white. While most of the posters were expected, the full-color Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) surprised many MCU fans as the character had yet to appear in any of the film’s marketing, outside of toy leaks.

