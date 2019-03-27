Fans Are Starting to Riot Over No Korg ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Poster

Marvel Studios revealed dozens of character posters for Avengers: Endgame earlier today and though the vast majority of movers and shakers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe got their own poster, there was one notable absence. Believe it or not, Korg (Taika Waititi) was left hanging and the internet was understandably upset.

In all, 32 posters were released in two different styles. 16 of the MCU’s living heroes got their own posters in full color while 16 of the dead or dusted characters were seen in black and white. While most of the posters were expected, the full-color Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) surprised many MCU fans as the character had yet to appear in any of the film’s marketing, outside of toy leaks.

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the missing Korg poster…

Captain Marvel is now in theaters and will be followed up by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

Revolution 2.0

I got tired of waiting for Korg’s Endgame poster. pic.twitter.com/pn84NpLsZr — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) March 27, 2019

Where Is He?!

24 Endgame character posters and none of them are Korg?? Where are you keeping the real hero @Marvel? — Alexandrew Hamiltoon (@drewtzzzoon) March 27, 2019

What. About. KORG?!

Everybody wants an Endgame poster for Goose the Cat but listen…



what ?? about ?? Korg ?? and ?? Meek — george costanza’s crippling depression (@tyfighter93) March 27, 2019

Oh So You’re Just Gonna Forget…

So, @MarvelStudios is just gonna forget about Korg? #endgame — Matthew John Eaton (@mathmaticusrex) March 26, 2019

You Missed One!

The Biggest Question…

Just Waiting…

The Key To Defeating Thanos

Korg kills Thanos in Endgame, change my mind. — Seth Overly (@seth_overly12) March 26, 2019

Let’s Riot

If Korg ain’t alive in Endgame I’m rioting — Best Boi Grip (@BuhCheery) March 26, 2019

It’s A Flop!