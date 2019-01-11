‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Mark Ruffalo Flashes His Braces In Flashback Photo

While everyone loves Mark Ruffalo, it seems like everyone loves to clown on Mark Ruffalo as well. And the Marvel Studios actor is a good sport about it, constantly misspeaking about confidential information for upcoming Avengers movies or posting embarrassing photos from his youth on social media.

Today, the actor used the opportunity for Flashback Friday to post a photo from when he had braces, and of course he’s adorable. Take a look:

Despite no major projects being released over the last few months, Ruffalo has stayed busy with Marvel stunts that might have gotten him fired and trading barbs on social media with his Avengers co-stars.

Before Election Day this past November, Ruffalo appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote an organization encouraging youth voters and attempted to drop some major Avengers: Endgame spoilers. He was promptly fired by the Russo Brothers, and they’ve been keeping up the joke ever since.

Ruffalo has spoken at length about his character’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, teasing that the events set up in Avengers: Age of Ultron are about to be resolved.

“There’s a conflict brewing between banner and Hulk that’s been going on since the beginning and it all came out of this question that Joss Whedon asked me when Hulk gets the fairy dust from Scarlet Witch sprinkled on him in Avengers 2,” Ruffalo said on the Marvelists podcast. “Joss asked ‘What is Hulk afraid of?’ And that was a hard thing for me to answer, because what is the strongest, fiercest thing in the universe afraid of? What could he possibly? And then I realized its Banner.

“The only thing Hulk is afraid of is Banner. And so that’s become something we’ve been riffing on since Avengers 2. We played with a lot in [Thor:] Ragnarok, and it continues to be teased out in Infinity War [and Endgame].”

Fans will get to see the next step in Ruffalo’s journey as the Hulk when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.