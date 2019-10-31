Avengers: Endgame Star Mark Ruffalo Shares His Favorite Hulk Halloween Costumes

Happy Halloween, Marvel fans! It’s officially October 31st, which means many celebrities have been sharing their costumes on social media today. However, some actors have opted to share photos of other people dressed as their characters. One such actor is Mark Ruffalo, the man best known for playing Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ruffalo took to Instagram earlier today to share multiple Hulk and She-Hulk costumes worn by adults and kids.

“Happy #Halloween 🎃 Loving these incredible Hulk costumes from you all 💚,” Ruffalo wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“YEEAAAH Mark Ruffalo,” @aidanmoyer wrote.

“My 6 year old daughter is a crazy awesome hulk this year!,” @snapberryphotographs replied.

“You are awesome Mark,” @alexxlgm added.

Ruffalo will be returning to Marvel to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…? in 2021. However, there’s no word if Ruffalo will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four in a live-action capacity. Many people are hoping he’ll make an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk, as well as the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Considering Ruffalo’s love for the Thor: Ragnarok cast, fans are holding out hope for a Revengers reunion.

Outside of the MCU, Ruffalo can soon be seen starring in the upcoming movie, Dark Waters. He’s also starring in the new HBO series, I Know This Much Is True, which is expected to premiere sometime in 2020.

Did you do a Marvel costume for Halloween this year? Tell us in the comments!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.