‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Mark Ruffalo Gets a Surprise Update on His Firing

One of the most popular running jokes in the current, post-Infinity War Marvel Cinematic Universe revolves around the job status of Mark Ruffalo. After a gag in which the actor appeared on The Tonight Show and pretended to spoil the Avengers: Endgame title and plot synopsis, directors Joe and Anthony Russo took to social media to say that he’d been fired. This was clearly a joke, but it took the Internet by storm.

Now, following the surprise release of the new Avengers: Endgame trailer and poster, Ruffalo has brought the joke back once again, teasing an update on his “fired” state.

Ruffalo posted the Avengers: Endgame poster to his Instagram account on Thursday morning, which features not only his face right in the middle, but his name on the top along with the other stars. The actor shared the image with the caption, “So I wasn’t fired???”

View this post on Instagram So I wasn’t fired??? #AvengersEndgame A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Mar 14, 2019 at 6:08am PDT

Of course Ruffalo wasn’t actually fired, as the entire exchange with the Russo Brothers online was clearly a gag. Plus, Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner has been included in all of the teasers and promo material to this point, so it was a given that he’d be coming back.

What we don’t know yet about his role in the movie is whether Bruce Banner will be around for most of it, or if Hulk will finally return and take over. Hulk has been seen in some of the leaked concept and toy images, but only Banner has been seen in the actual footage.

Either way, all that matters is that Ruffalo is still around for Endgame, and he wasn’t actually fired for dumb talk show jokes.

Are you looking forward to Mark Ruffalo’s return in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th.

