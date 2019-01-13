Marvel’s Phase 4 After Fox Merger Imagined in Fan Graphic

With the Walt Disney Company set to acquire 20th Century Fox, the future is bright for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The X-Men and the Fantastic Four are set to come under the banner of Marvel Studios, giving Kevin Feige a lot more firepower for more franchises.

Of course, this has Marvel fans excited for the future of the shared superhero universe, and one fan took to Reddit to create his own plans for Phase 4 and beyond, starting after Avengers: Endgame. Check it out:

A new report came out today that indicates the Disney and Fox deal could be finalized in the next three months, according to Variety. Disney is acquiring Fox’s regional sports networks, and they’ve agreed to sell those off in order to get approval from regulators. The news of the three-month window for closing comes from a recent Fox filing, which declares they will not bid on those regional sports networks.

It’s all a complicated process, but the sooner it is done means fans can start getting excited for Fantastic Four and X-Men characters appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While Fox has two X-Men movies that are likely to be released once the deal is finalized, Disney Chairman Robert Iger made it clear that those properties will eventually fall under the banner of Marvel Studios.

“I think it only makes sense,” Iger said to the . “I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently expressed excitement at the prospect of getting to work with those Fox characters, speaking with MTV News at the Golden Globes.

“The truth is, I’m excited for all of them. I’m excited, and it’s not just the marquee names you know — there are hundreds of names on those documents, on those agreements,” said Feige. “And the fact that Marvel is as close as we may ever get now to having access to all of the characters, is something I’ve been dreaming about for my almost 20 years at Marvel. And it’s very exciting.”

If the acquisition goes smoothly, fans will get to see the completed MCU in years to come. For now, it’s time to get excited for Captain Marvel, which premieres in theaters on March 8th.