Michael Jackson’s Sons Analyze Avengers: Endgame

It’s starting to sound like we’re repeating ourselves every time we say it, but the fact remains that Avengers: Endgame is one of the biggest movies of all time. It’s creeping closer and closer to taking down Avatar at the all-time worldwide box office, it’s a huge cultural phenomenon, and it’s one of those films that everyone has an opinion about — and that includes the late Michael Jackson‘s sons, Prince Jackson and Blanket. The pair have taken to YouTube to analyze the blockbuster Marvel film.

Prince and Bigi (as Blanket now goes by) have started a personal YouTube channel to discuss and review movies and their inaugural video takes the form of a 44-minute discussion of Endgame as joined by two of their cousins, Taj Jackson and James Sutherland. You can check out the full video above.

Now, if you haven’t yet seen Avengers: Endgame, the video is full of spoilers so keep that in mind, but the pair have some solid thoughts on the film. Bigi in particular, had a lot to say about the film. He noted that there were things that he would have preferred work out differently — specifically he would have liked to see Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) be able to participate in the final battle — but that overall, the film hit all the right note for him.

“It’s one of the few movies I can call perfect,” Bigi said.

While Prince wasn’t quite as enthusiastic about Endgame, Bigi is by no means alone in his praise of the monumental Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Shortly after Endgame hit theaters, Kevin Smith released his own hour-long review of the film and while Smith didn’t call Endgame “perfect” as Bigi did, he did say that there’s never been anything like it before.

“There ain’t never been a movie like this before, man,” Smith says. “I don’t give a f**k what anybody says. In terms of buildup to a final conclusion, I’ve said this about other movies before, this one is about the absolute closest you get to a live-action comic book. This movie felt like an annual, like a giant-sized annual, or a big, multi-part crossover, standalone event…It was just epic.”

And even as the film enters its third weekend in theaters, Endgame continues to be epic, box office-wise. The film is getting closer and closer to taking down Avatar as the top-grossing film at the all-time global box office. Endgame is currently sitting at $2,534.8 billion worldwide with Avatar sitting at $2,788 billion.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now.

What do you think of Paris and Bigi Jackson’s analysis of Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments below.