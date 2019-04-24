Avengers: Endgame Is Now the Most Popular Movie of All Time on IMDb

Avengers: Endgame has now held several big screenings around the US, and is officially in theaters over in some key foreign markets. As such, Marvel fans have already begun rating and ranking the movie, and according to IMDb.com, Avengers: Endgame currently holds the top spot in its user rankings of the “Most Popular Movies“!

A quick spin over to IMDb confirms as much: Avengers: Endgame tops the “Most Popular” list with a rating of 9.3, beating out classics like The Shawshank Redemption – or even some of its most acclaimed Marvel Cinematic Universe predecessors, like Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War. If you’re interested in the new top 10 of Most Popular movies on IMDb, just check out the list below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Endgame – 9.3 The Shawshank Redemption – 9.3 Interstellar – 8.6 Avengers: Infinity War – 8.5 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – 8.5 Green Book – 8.3 The Professor – 8.3 Bohemian Rhapsody – 8.1 Guardians of the Galaxy – 8.1 The Avengers – 8.1

While it’s not surprising to see Avengers: Endgame as highly ranked as it is on this list (given where we currently are in the hype before release day), it is somewhat surprising to see the general stacking order of this list. Chris Nolan’s Interstellar seems way too high up, while films like Guardians of the Galaxy seem way too low. The original Avengers doesn’t even rank in the Top 10, which seems crazy considering that some divisive recent movies like Green Book, The Professor, and Bohemian Rhapsody make the cut. Perhaps that’s indicative of the fact that timing has everything to do with it; Endgame is going to be the hottest thing in movies for the foreseeable future, while older Marvel Cinematic Universe films may have staying power, but aren’t quite capturing the spotlight at the moment.

Now, there is one caveat to this, which is that it seems fairly obvious that a sizable portion (if not the majority) of the fans rating Avengers: Endgame‘s popularity haven’t actually seen the film yet. These sorts of online movie rankings often get skewed by a fandoms’ tribal devotion to the brand – that’s all to say, a film could get a massive push just for existing – not necessarily because it’s actually that popular. Of course, in the case of Avengers: Endgame it’s pretty much an indisputable fact that the film *is* that popular; the question is, will Marvel fans still feel that hyped after they’ve seen the film?

The fact that Avengers: Endgame is being overwhelmingly praised by critics is a good sign that fans will similarly walk away from the film feeling satisfied with it’s conclusion – and even hyped to go back and rewatch it.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Avengers: Endgame arrives on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!