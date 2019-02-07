‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Claims the Heroes Retrieve an Infinity Stone in Latest Teaser

Marvel fans are still reeling from Avengers: Endgame‘s Super Bowl spot, and a new theory adds an interesting significance to one of the trailer’s moments.

As Reddit user ak2sup recently suggested, the shot of Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) in the new footage could have more meaning than meets the eye. With Barton appearing to be in a cave – and surrounded by some red glow – they suggest that he may be in the same place where Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) found the Reality Stone in Thor: The Dark World.

Granted, there’s a chance that the Hawkeye scene could have a completely other connotation, as the first trailer showed Clint operating as Ronin in Japan. But with an ever-growing amount of theories that Endgame will involve some sort of time travel — and the fact that Hawkeye was missing in action from Avengers: Infinity War, the idea of him being the one to help find an Infinity Stone doesn’t feel too far-fetched.

“We keep saying, ‘Patience is a virtue.’” co-director Joe Russo said of Hawkeye’s absence last year. “We did not forget the twice-nominated Jeremy Renner. We cooked up a story for him that is a little bit of a long play. Not a short play.”

“We’ve said this before: the idea that some characters have great stories in the second movie.” co-writer Steven McFeely echoed in another interview. “And we also gave ourselves permission to use both movies to tell complete arcs for the characters. And that might mean that somebody like Cap or Natasha you might feel like, ‘Oh, they didn’t have as much to do as say Thor or Doctor Strange, and that surprises me.’ It’s likely because they have a lot to do in the next one.”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.