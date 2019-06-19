Marvel

Marvel Fans React to Avengers: Endgame Being Re-Released With New Footage

Avengers: Endgame is getting closer and closer to beating Avatar’s box office record, and it looks […]

By

Avengers: Endgame is getting closer and closer to beating Avatar‘s box office record, and it looks like the film is doing whatever it takes to meet that goal. On Wednesday, ComicBook.com was the first to report that Endgame will be re-released in theaters during the last weekend of June.

“We are doing that,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com. “I don’t know if it’s been announced. And I don’t know how much… Yeah, we’re doing it next weekend.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

For Marvel fans, the notion that Endgame will be making a triumphant return into theaters – much less with new footage – is certainly worth freaking out about. In the hours since the news initially broke, Twitter has had a wide array of responses and memes to the whole ordeal. Here are just a few of our favorites.

Sounds About Right

Welp

Priorities

Yikes

Yep

Perfect

Stay Calm

A+

Bravo

Spoiler Alert

Tagged:
,

Related Posts