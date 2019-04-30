Natalie Portman Didn’t Actually Film Anything for Avengers: Endgame

There was no shortage of cameos and past Marvel appearances throughout Avengers: Endgame, though none of been more talked about than Natalie Portman‘s return as Jane Foster. Her appearance was brief, but it was one that fans have been waiting for since she was last seen in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. Thor mentioned that he and Jane had mutually parted ways in Ragnarok and that was that.

People were undoubtedly excited to see Portman return in Avengers: Endgame, but as it turns out, she didn’t actually come back to film anything new for the new movie. Everything you see of Natalie Portman in Avengers: Endgame is just footage that was shot for Thor: The Dark World but never used in the film.

While speaking to EW, Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo explained Portman’s very small appearance, confirming that they only used leftover footage. However, they did need one thing from the actress in order to make it work. “The voice,” Joe Russo said.

If you remember the scene in which Jane Foster appears (we won’t get too deep into spoiler territory here), you’ll notice that she is first seen walking down a hallway, talking to some other people. It was here that the Russo Brothers needed a little bit of voice work from Portman, as they didn’t have audio to match the sequence.

“A little bit of voice-over when she’s talking at a distance, that’s it,” Anthony Russo added.

So if you thought that Natalie Portman’s appearance in Avengers: Endgame meant that there was a chance she could show up in a future MCU film, that isn’t exactly the case. It certainly hasn’t been ruled it, but it’s still been quite a while since Portman has actually been in front of the camera for Marvel.

