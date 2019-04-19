‘Avengers: Endgame’ Opening Night Fan Event Special Coin Revealed

For most Marvel fans, the opening of Avengers: Endgame can’t come fast enough, as it has been described as the culmination of a journey that began back in 2008 with Iron Man. Luckily, the wait is almost over, as the film will be landing in theaters in less than a week, satiating fans’ many burning questions about the saga. While many screenings will begin taking place on Thursday, April 25th at 7 p.m. for preview screenings, fan events across the country will take place at 5 p.m. local time, and come with an accompanying collectible coin. Check out the exclusive collectible in the photo below.

Do whatever it takes to attend our #Avengers: Endgame Opening Night Fan Event at select locations! See the movie early, get your collectible coin and a free medium popcorn! Tickets: https://t.co/iukc9ptmsd pic.twitter.com/zeys3tyLmz — Cinemark Theatres (@Cinemark) April 2, 2019

Cinemark Theatres isn’t the only chain taking place in the promotion, as AMC has also advertised that the above coin would be available at these screenings. While this event is sure to appease most fans, for the most die-hard Marvel Cinematic Universe obsessives, the best way to get prepared for the latest entry is by attending a 22-film marathon at various locations across the country.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 23rd, AMC Theatres will be hosting the massive marathon in New York City, New York, Chicago, Illinois, and San Francisco, California. The event includes all 21 previously released MCU films, culminating in a screening of Avengers: Endgame on Thursday at 5 p.m. local time. The entire ordeal lasts 59 hours and seven minutes.

In Avengers: Endgame, “After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

