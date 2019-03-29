‘Avengers: Endgame’ Projected For Insane Opening Box Office Numbers

Avengers: Endgame has its eyes on a record-breaking box office prize. The culmination of everything Marvel Studios has created is projected for a massive $840 million worldwide in its first few days in theaters, following confirmation of an early opening in China on April 24.

A weekend hauling in more than $840 million at the worldwide box office would put Avengers: Endgame far above the previous record for an opening weekend. That honor is currently held by its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, which garnered what was an impressive $640.4 million in its opening weekend in 2018. Avengers: Endgame is set to crush the record by more than $200 million if the early projections are accurate.

Avengers: Infinity War took in $382.7 million internationally in its opening weekend, paired with 257.7 million domestically. It would open in China two weeks after the rest of the world, bowing to a $199.3 million weekend. The three opening weekend numbers combine for $839.7 million. In its entire run, Avengers: Infinity War took in $2.048 billion worldwide.

This time around, Avengers: Endgame will have two extra days to work with at the Chinese box office, versus the 3-day run seen by Avengers: Infinity War.

Though the Russo Brothers did not set out to make Avengers: Endgame better than Avengers: Infinity War by making it bigger, the box office is looking like it is going to do just that.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.