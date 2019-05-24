Avengers: Endgame Packaging Art Reveals Detailed Look at Captain America’s New Suit

With Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios brought the long-running Infinity Saga to a close as the original members of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes made major sacrifices to defeat Thanos and save the universe. And because it was the final outing for many of the original actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film celebrated some of their most iconic appearances.

After the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, Steve Rogers didn’t have the luxury of using the resources of Tony Stark or the U.S. Government. But in Endgame, he gets an updated suit that pays homage to some of his best appearances in the entire franchise. And now, Marvel Legends packaging artist Jerry Wilson posted our best look yet at Cap’s new suit. Take a look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain America’s role in the film was pretty satisfying for fans who have been following along since the beginning. Ever since Steve Rogers first fell into the ice, many people have been clamoring for the character to finally get his dance with Peggy Carter that was missed in Captain America: The First Avenger.

But Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed that they always planned on that being the character’s ending from their first attempt at cracking the story.

“On a separate subject, I started to lose my barometer on what was just fan service and what was good for the character,” said McFeely. “Because I think it’s good for the characters. But we also just gave you what you wanted. Is that good? I don’t know. But I’ll tell you, it’s satisfying. He’s postponed a life in order to fulfill his duty. That’s why I didn’t think we were ever going to kill him. Because that’s not the arc. The arc is, I finally get to put my shield down because I’ve earned that.”

Added Markus, “A hero without sacrifice, you’re not going to get the miles out of that person that you need to for these movies. That’s what makes them a hero, it’s not the powers.”

Fans can see Captain America’s last dance (and his awesome new costume) in Avengers: Endgame, now playing in theaters.