Avengers: Endgame Passes Original Avengers to Reach Number 6 on All Time Worldwide Box Office List

Marvel Studios’ latest, Avengers: Endgame, has surpassed 2012’s The Avengers to become the sixth highest-grossing film of all time. The Joss Whedon-directed Avengers was the first Marvel Cinematic Universe film to bypass the billion dollar milestone when it released early May 2012.

Endgame eclipsed Marvel’s own Black Panther ($1.34 billion), pushed back to tenth place, and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.40b), now ninth, to enter the top ten, climbing past Universal’s Furious 7 ($1.51b) and The Avengers ($1.51b) to take the sixth spot at $1.66b. Endgame takes that spot in just nine days, premiering in most overseas theaters April 24.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The blockbuster will soon unseat 2015’s Jurassic World ($1.67b) for fifth place before toppling its predecessor, last year’s Avengers: Infinity War, which currently stands as the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time at $2.048b.

The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed Infinity War sequel will then gun for the top three highest earners of all time, Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06b) and James Cameron’s Titanic ($2.18b) and Avatar ($2.78b).

Those numbers made the Russo brothers the first-ever directors to helm three billion-plus grossers, with 2016’s Captain America: Civil War and then the two-part conclusion to the Infinity Saga.

“We were def surprised,” Anthony said during the Milken Institute Global Conference Monday when speaking on Endgame‘s record-smashing success. “You could never predict something like this.”

“We saw numbers coming in Tuesday from the international market,” added Joe. “We had good momentum — it’s sort of shock and awe. It’s a testament to serialized storytelling and this movie is benefited from that.”

The brothers earlier thanked fans for making Endgame the biggest movie in the world.

“We want to thank everyone who’s been on this journey with us,” the Russo brothers tweeted Sunday. “We grew up in a big, loving family where stories were told at the dinner table to entertain each other. We now get to tell those stories to the world. All because of you… with much love and respect… The RB’s.”

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!