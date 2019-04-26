10 Marvel Characters We Want to See Introduced After ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame is finally here, and Marvel fans are on pins and needles as they wait to see if the remaining heroes can bring back their fallen friends and restore the universe after Thanos’ world-changing snap. While the film is only in theaters today, there’s also a great deal of excitement regarding how it will set up the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Endgame will not only bring the first 10 years of Marvel movies to a close, but should serve as the springboard for Phase 4 and beyond. Since we imagine some characters will depart after this, some new blood will be needed to fill the universe out, and we’ve definitely got some ideas of who that should be.

The thought is that at least a few of our favorite heroes won’t make the leap to the next phase, with many feeling that either Captain America or Iron Man will make their exit. That isn’t known of course, but even if they don’t leave there will be a need for some new characters to shake things up going forward, especially with the universe opening up considerably since Phase 1.

The good news is that there is a myriad of characters to choose from and more joining their ranks every year, and each one can open up new avenues and realms for the MCU to explore. Whether it’s characters that just haven’t had their chance in the movie spotlight or new acquisitions from the Disney-Fox deal, there are some fascinating possibilities, and we’re here to share 10 characters that we want to hit the big screen after Endgame.

Ms. Marvel

One of the most anticipated debuts in the MCU is Kamala Khan, also known as Ms. Marvel. Khan has become a fan-favorite character in the comics for a variety of reasons, and her introduction into the MCU would be pretty seamless since she is so inspired by Carol Danvers.

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson and MCU architect Kevin Feige have both previously hinted that she is definitely in the plans going forward, and her Muslim heritage would only broaden the MCU that much more. Plus, her set of powers is completely unique to the current heroes in the MCU, and you know Marvel would have a field day with that on screen.

Now, we’re not sure how they would address the legacy costume, as Kamala took on Carol’s old symbol as an homage to her favorite hero in the comics, but we’re sure they’ll figure something out.

Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew)

All right, this is the first longshot of the group, but only due to legal reasons. For those who aren’t aware, the Spider-Woman title has been used by several people over the years, but is most commonly associated with Jessica Drew, and for good reason. Drew’s sarcasm and wit are delightful, and her powers provide plenty of interesting storytelling opportunities in both their origin and how they work.

It only helps that she’s best friends with Captain Marvel, and we would love to see that dynamic hit the big screen, and in a solo movie you could take on her private eye business like in the comics, creating a movie unlike any other in the MCU.

The only hindrance is that Sony still owns the rights to the Spider-Man characters, which she definitely falls under, so some sort of deal would have to be made between the two to get this to work. Make it happen Marvel!

Nova (Sam Alexander)

Marvel has already introduced the Nova Corps in the MCU thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy films, but so far we have not seen either of their most popular members. That would be Richard Rider and Sam Alexander, and while either one would be fine for this list, I’m going with Sam. While Rider is beloved, Sam’s origin story is easily the most relatable, and can easily be adapted into a movie.

It would also bring a younger character into the fold (like Kamala) that the other heroes can play off of, something that the MCU doesn’t currently feature much of at the moment. With Xandar already destroyed, the remnants of that can easily be picked up and spun into a Nova origin story, and we’re definitely hoping this happens sooner rather than later.

Doctor Doom

With the Fox and Disney deal officially done, all eyes are pointed towards the new characters that Marvel has access to. That definitely includes Doctor Doom, one of the most iconic villains in Marvel’s vast repertoire. After Thanos is dispatched, the MCU will need another key villain to maneuver things behind the scenes, and Doom would be a perfect fit for that role.

You could have him take over Sokovia if you wanted, creating a new kingdom from the ruins, though you could also just say Latveria’s been there this whole time and not blink an eye either. The MCU needs a worthy antagonistic force, and Doom could very well fit the bill.

Wolverine

Yeah, you knew this was coming. Now, Feige has previously said that it will probably be around five years or so before we start seeing X-Men, but when that happens many will want to see Wolverine first. He’s one of the most popular heroes in Marvel’s arsenal, and his origin story goes back so far that you could introduce him in a number of ways.

Seriously, who doesn’t want to see Marvels’ take on the Weapon X story? We can’t wait, and while it might be a minute before it happens, we’re willing to be patient if it’s done right.

America Chavez

Another bright and shining beacon over recent years has been America Chavez, also known as Ms. America. The MCU can always use more female leads, and America is unquestionably a dynamic and engaging leader who doesn’t take any crap from anyone.

She would also be the first Latinx hero in the MCU, allowing a legion of Hispanic fans to finally see themselves represented on screen. Not only that, but she would also be the first lesbian hero in the MCU, giving another whole legion of fans a hero that represents them. In short, she’s just too important to not introduce, and we cannot wait to see her in action someday.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight is a fan-favorite character for a reason, but he’s also an incredibly complex character that you only really get one shot at. If you get him right, though, he can bring something truly unique to the MCU as a character that opens the door for the MCU to deal with mental health and the supernatural all in one go.

Moon Knight is a unique mix of the surreal and relatable as he represents Khonshu the Egyptian Lunar God with brutality and force but also struggles to keep his relationship with his ex and their child above water. That’s not something you get anywhere else, but his offbeat humor through it all is what makes the mix so compelling, and adding that to the current MCU tapestry is something that needs to happen.

Magneto

Again, we’re not getting the X-Men for a few years, but when they do get introduced Magneto needs to be one of the earliest introductions. Since it will be further into Phase 4 and possibly Phase 5 when he emerges you will likely need another interesting villain, and Magneto certainly fills that gap.

He’s got an incredibly compelling backstory, and his motivations are equally interesting and complex. Throw in those powers of his and his conflicts with Xavier’s dream and… well, the sooner he gets here the better.

Squirrel Girl

The MCU features some heavy hitters in its lineup, but it also makes sure to bring along a few characters that not only delight with their abilities but also with their personalities. Ant-Man is a prime example, and we think Squirrel Girl would make another excellent addition.

First off as a hero Squirrel Girl is quite accomplished (I mean, she’s taken down Doctor Doom by herself), and while her abilities allow for injections of humor, she is a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

The Fantastic Four

Aside from the X-Men, the other big acquisition by Marvel from the Disney-Fox deal was, of course, the return of the Fantastic Four. Marvel’s first family is back home, and fans would love to see them get the proper Marvel treatment after several tries by Fox that did not live up to expectations.

Not only would the addition of the four heroes be a boon to the MCU on their own, but would also allow for the introduction of several huge concepts that can affect the greater MCU, like Doctor Doom, the Negative Zone, and Annihilus, who found himself at the center of Annihilation, another huge event that could hold up an entire Phase on its own. This one is only a matter of time, but we can’t wait to see what Marvel can do with them, so hopefully, we don’t have to wait too long.