‘Avengers: Endgame’ Photos Show Off Mysterious Wrist Devices

After the events of Avengers: Infinity War, many fans have wondered how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will right the wrongs inflicted on the universe by the Mad Titan Thanos. And while we still don’t know what the heroes will do to turn the tide, we’ve gotten a few clues over the last few months — including some hints of intriguing devices mounted to their hands.

Newly revealed promo art being used for the Marvel Legends series of action figures shows off these devices, though it’s not clear what their significance is. At first, fans thought they would help the Avengers traverse the Quantum Realm, but with the Advanced Tech suits, that seems a bit redundant. But they might help the heroes harness the powers of the Infinity Stones instead…

Videos by ComicBook.com

Captain America brandishing one of these devices shouldn’t be a surprise to people, as he’s been one of the most dependable characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

During an interview with he Hollywood Reporter, the actor opened up about his experience filming Avengers: Endgame and how his final scenes affected him.

“Getting emotional on the last day of filming,” Evans said. “It was surprisingly emotional.”

The actor has been rumored to leave the MCU for quite some time, especially after his own tweets that seemingly revealed he was done in his role as Captain America after the film was finished.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans told fans at ACE Comic Con in Chicago. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

It remains to be seen if Evans will stick around as Captain America for future appearances or if he’ll prefer to stay behind the scenes, possibly directing and producing different projects; Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo teased that Evans’ involvement wasn’t finished.

We’ll see what happens when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!