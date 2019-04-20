Marvel Releases Tragic New Photos From ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures have released new photos from Avengers: Endgame. The photos feature several shots of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes looking dour after the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Keep reading to see the photos.

According to the film’s official synopsis, “The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios‘ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, Avengers: Endgame.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

What do you think of the new Avengers: Endgame photos? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Captain America

Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel

War Machine, Ronin

Hawkeye

Ronin

Black Widow, Ronin

Nebula, War Machine

Bruce Banner

Nebula

Ronin, Ant-Man, Nebula

Iron Man

Black Widow

Sanctuary II

Thor

Slide 15