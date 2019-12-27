Avengers: Endgame Plot Hole Points Out a Better Way to Beat Thanos

Eight months after the release of Avengers: Endgame one would imagine that it had been scrutinized to death already, but new pieces of concept art from the film are still surfacing and fans are still finding some inconsistencies in the sequel. Two of the major “plot holes” that fans latched onto both in the film and as created by it dealt specifically with Captain America lifting Thor’s hammer and the implications of the victims of The Snap returning home five years later. Now another moment in the film has found its way into the crosshairs, but is it really a plothole?

In the final battle of the movie as The Avengers are playing keep-away from Thanos with the Infinity Gauntlet and the stones, they opt to attempt to send them all back to their proper time period using the Quantum Tunnel in the back of Ant-Man’s van. This is quickly foiled though as it’s destroyed, leaving them without a means to enter the Quantum Realm and no way to get rid of the Infinity Stones. As pointed out by Screen Rant, there was a pretty easy alternative to not using the Quantum Realm though and that would be the “Sling Rings” as used by Doctor Strange and all of the Masters of the Mystic Arts who use them to transport great distances and even tap into the multiverse.

Strange even uses his Sling Ring in Avengers: Infinity War to dispatch one of Thanos’ children, sending the giant Cull Obsidian to the Antarctic (though his arm managed to squeeze back through and land in New York). So that in mind, Strange is well aware that this tactic could work, but it would likely just delay the inevitable.

Naturally this entire argument can be negated by remembering what Doctor Strange said would happen in Infinity War (and which he reiterated with earnest in Avengers: Endgame) as he looked into the future and saw 14 million versions of what could happen, and there was only one version where they one. Perhaps some of the versions Strange saw included he or one of the other Sling Ring wearers sending the Infinity Gauntlet and the stones elsewhere, but as we saw in the movie the only way that they were able to beat Thanos in the end was by Tony using the stones against him and removing him entirely from the equation. If the gauntlet and stones had simply been relocation, Thanos and his army likely would have still won the battle and later found the stones to accomplish his mission.

So what do you think? Is this a plot hole that changes how you view the final battle of Avengers: Endgame or did the writers manage to give themselves a clever way around all “plot holes” thanks to Doctor Strange’s vision? Sound off in the comments below!