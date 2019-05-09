Theaters Reportedly Adding Something After the Avengers: Endgame Credits

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were understandably confused when Avengers: Endgame arrived in theaters with no post-credits scene attached. Those credits stingers have become a staple for the MCU over the past 11 years, but the Endgame writers and directors opted to truly close out the Infinity Saga with an ending, and no sequence teasing what’s to come. When the credits are over, they’re over, and there’s nothing else. Well, that’s going to change a little bit starting this weekend, as some theaters are adding a trailer to the end of the Avengers credits.

As we know by now, the newly-released trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home contains major spoilers from Avengers: Endgame. It all starts with the sacrifice made by Tony Stark, and there is plenty of discussion of the effects of Thanos’ actions. That puts theaters in a tough spot because they’re supposed to put the Far From Home trailer in front of big movies, but it’s a little annoying to spoil a movie in a trailer that airs before the movie actually starts. So to prevent this action, but still get people watching the Far From Home trailer, Sony is asking theaters to do something unique and add the trailer after the Endgame credits.

A theater employee posted to Reddit this week to explain that their office received an email from Sony requesting that they play the Far From Home trailer at the end of the Endgame credits. The studio even included a short clip of Tom Holland telling fans to stay tuned for the trailer after the movie, which runs in the middle of the commercials that play before the film.

It’s a strange marketing idea, but it actually plays to the Marvel audience quite well. No one likes spoilers, but this is a crowd that’s already used to waiting around through the credits to see something new. This checks all the boxes while still getting people watching the Far From Home trailer.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

