‘Avengers: Endgame’: Marvel Fan “Spots” Spider-Man on Poster and We’re in Tears

A new Avengers: Endgame trailer has dropped, and along with it we got a new Avengers: Endgame poster, as well. The poster is pretty much the standard issue design for a Marvel Studios movie, but according to one fan, the poster contains an appearance by one Marvel Cinematic Universe character that most fans missed.

LOOK GUYS SPIDER-MAN IS ON THE POSTER pic.twitter.com/tzpMNqxmzk — Chicken_Nugget_Kingg👑 (@squidwardBkoi) March 14, 2019

Dude! Too soon — way too soon!

Seriously though: until Avengers: Endgame can restore Peter Parker/Spider-Man to his former glory (of being alive) and sets him back on the path of being the friendly neighborhood hero we’ll see in Spider-Man: Far From Home, we have zero chill about his death. Out of all the dusted characters from Avengers: Infinity War, they had to pick Spider-Man, just to go for that extra-hard punch to the collective gut of MCU fans everywhere. It’s either brutally savage or hilarious, depending on your disposition after seeing Infinity War.

The new Avengers: Endgame trailer has raised quite a few new interesting theories about how the film plays out. Thanks to Captain Marvel‘s mid-credits scene, we know that Carol Danvers returning to Earth and meeting the Avengers will already be handled, and the new trailer makes it look like Thanos (potentially) will be ambushing the Avengers at their headquarters pretty early on.

While all of that is exciting, we still don’t know what the actual big mission is at the heart of Endgame, nor do we have the slightest idea what this “greater threat than Thanos” teased for the film could be. The fate of Peter Parker/Spider-Man will be a major question for fans, going into the film; will he play a major part when he’s finally resurrected? Or will we just get a glimpse of the wall-crawler at the end?

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video, and Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

