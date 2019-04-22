‘Avengers: Endgame’ Estimated to Have Already Sold Over $120 Million in Presale Tickets

It’s no secret by now that this weekend’s Avengers: Endgame is going to be an absolutely massive movie at the box office. The culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is prepared to smash several different records, including opening weekend, and possibly the overall worldwide box office title. This movie is poised to make all of the money. In fact, Endgame is already a box office behemoth despite not yet playing on a single screen. The presales for Marvel’s latest are absolutely staggering.

According to Deadline, sources are estimating that Avengers: Endgame has already sold more than $120 million in presale tickets across retailers and theater companies. A few sources believe the number is even higher, potentially reaching the $140 million threshold.

These numbers aren’t official by any means, and there is no guarantee that all of the tickets already sold are for the film’s opening weekend, but this does align with similar situations at the box office. It was estimated that Star Wars: The Force Awakens had sold around $100 million in presales ahead of its debut in 2015, and the film went on to score $247.9 million in its opening weekend. That was the record at the time, but Endgame is set to pass it this weekend, especially considering Marvel’s new blockbuster has easily topped The Force Awakens in presales.

As of now, it looks like Avengers: Endgame could not only break Infinity War‘s opening weekend record, but could become the first movie ever to make $300 million in its domestic debut. With that in mind, it’s not a stretch to think Endgame could finally be the movie that takes out Avatar as the highest grossing film in history.

Following its release in 2009, James Cameron’s Avatar rode the waves of groundbreaking visual effects and exceptional word of mouth to take the top spot in the all time box office rankings. Per Box Office Mojo, the film earned a whopping $2,787,965,087 by the time it was all said and done. If there was ever a movie to take out Avatar, it’s certainly Avengers: Endgame.

Do you already have your tickets for Avengers: Endgame? Any final predictions on what will happen to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

