Avengers: Endgame Producer Trinh Tran Says Marvel Studios Is Expanding

After the events of Avengers: Endgame, the purchase of 20th Century Fox by Disney, and a renewed deal for Spider-Man with Sony Pictures, the future is looking bright for Marvel Studios. While the House of Ideas will continue to expand with new projects, releasing four movies in a year for the first time in 2021 while also launching several new live-action series for Disney+ AND expanding into animation with What If…?, there are some questions about whether the juggernaut studio will be able to maintain that standard of quality across all of the different projects.

Marvel Studios producer Trinh Tran recently spoke with CinemaBlend about this concern, and she explained that their rapid growth will not result in a lack of quality.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“And so we’re going through it and we’re figuring out things to make sure that we’re going to be able to deliver the same type of movies that we have in the past, to make sure that it’s nothing below the best of our ability to create these narratives that are interesting and new and refreshing. But we are discussing and working out how to make sure that we’re able to do all this,” Tran explained.

The scope of Marvel Studios is expanding significantly with an expanded movie slate on top of new live-action shows for Disney+, but those aren’t the only new duties on producer Kevin Feige‘s plate. On top of helming another Spider-Man movie, as well as the announced Marvel projects, he’ll also be producing a brand new Star Wars movie along with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy.

“We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox,” said Walt Disney Pictures chairman Alan Horn. “With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

Feige himself is excited for the new era of Marvel Studios, especially as the new projects on Disney+ start to begin filming.

“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually,” Feige told CNN at San Diego Comic-Con. “And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.”

We’ll see what the future holds for Marvel Studios…