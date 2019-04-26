Avengers: Endgame Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score is Now Out

The time has finally arrived! Avengers: Endgame is officially in theaters, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are finally finding out which of Doctor Stranger’s 14,000,605 possible outcomes comes to fruition. Now that the movie is in theaters everywhere, its audience score is up on Rotten Tomatoes, and no surprise, it’s extremely high.

Currently, the film is rated a fresh 93% by audiences. This is a great score, but doesn’t quite match up the movie’s critics’ rating, which is at a whopping 96%. Currently, the movie’s scores are some of the highest in the franchise. In fact, it has the highest audience score of any of the movies. Captain America: The Winter Solider and Guardians of the Galaxy are in second place with 92%, and Iron Man, The Avengers, and Avengers: Infinity War are a close third at 91%. As of now, Black Panther has the highest critics rating of the MCU, coming in at 97%,

Even if the ratings weren’t amazing, Avengers: Endgame would still be expected to make an unprecedented amount of money. The film has only been out for a day, and it’s already breaking records.

The movie had the biggest international opening to date, earning $169 million overseas on the first day of its release. It also had the biggest opening night box office ever last night, raking in $60 million. The record was previously held by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $57 million on its opening. Projections had Avengers: Endgame earning about $43 million last night, so it’s already exceeding expectations. In fact, it could be the first ever film to earn $300 million on opening weekend. The current opening weekend record belongs to Avengers: Infinity War, which made $257 million last year.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

