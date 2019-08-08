The Russo Brothers Address if They Ever Disagree

Making a movie is no easy feat, especially when the movies you make feature enormous casts and merge the storylines of ten years worth of filmmaking into one cohesive finale. Now, imagine directing the biggest movie in box office history with your sibling. It sounds incredibly tough, and a massive test of one’s patience, but it isn’t nearly as bad as it sounds for Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

The brothers made a name for themselves directing episodes of Arrested Development and Community before eventually landing a job with Marvel Studios. Since 2011, Joe and Anthony Russo have directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, breaking a multitude of records along the way. As strenuous as their job has been, you’d think they’d be at odds all the time, right?

Well, as it turns out, the Russo Brothers actually don’t disagree all too often when it comes to making their movies. During an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit Wednesday evening, the Russo Brothers were asked if they ever have disagreements while working on their films, and their answer might surprise you.

“Film at its essence is a collaborative art form and that process begins for Joe with our partnership,” wrote Anthony. “There this thing known as the mastermind principle that says two minds are not doubly better than one they’re exponentially better than one. And when we disagree its generally whether we want Indian or Italian for lunch.”

There are always times in every partnership where the two sides don’t see eye-to-eye. It happens on a film set, it happens on a volleyball court, it happens in a marriage. But it sounds like Joe and Anthony understand that having another perspective is a good thing, especially when you’re trying to create art. So two different ideas are discussed and agreed upon more often than they become any kind of actual arguments.

Whatever it is Joe and Anthony Russo are doing, it’s certainly working out just fine.

