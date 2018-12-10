Scarlett Johansson Didn’t Know About ‘Avengers 4’ Title Or Trailer Release

Avengers: Endgame stunned the world a few days ago when its cinematic trailer went live, and the reel has gone on to smash records. However, for Scarlett Johansson, the star says she wasn’t ready for the response as she had no idea the trailer was even coming.

Recently, Johansson stopped by a press event for Black Panther in New York City, and it was there the actress was asked about the Avengers trailer. According to Erik Davis, the managing editor at Fandango heard Johansson’s answer firsthand, and he let fans know the starlet was as surprised as fans were when the trailer went up.

“At an event for Black Panther hosted by Scarlett Johansson. I told Scarlett that the Avengers: Endgame trailer was the most watched ever in its first 24 hours, and she was floored. She had no idea it was dropping, says even she didn’t know the title of the film,” Davis explained.

At an event for #BlackPanther hosted by Scarlett Johansson. I told Scarlett that the #AvengersEndgame trailer was the most watched ever in its first 24 hours, and she was floored. She had no idea it was dropping, says even she didn’t know the title of the film pic.twitter.com/RxQ5pqxKri — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 8, 2018

Johansson might not have known the trailer was going to drop for sure, but rumors had been circulating about the release. As Brazil’s annual CCXP convention closed in, buzz began lifting about some major Marvel Studios reveals. Not only did a new trailer for Captain Marvel go live, but rumors signaled the first Avengers 4 trailer was on its way, and those reports proved true soon enough.

Still, Johansson admits she was surprised to see the reel go public, and the actress was even more shocked by its title. As Davis reports, the star had no clue what the film’s title even was, and it does not seem like she was alone there. Not long ago, Sebastian Stan confirmed he had no idea about the film’s title when he appeared at CCXP.

“I didn’t have anything to do with it,” Stan told a crowd at the comic convention over the weekend. The actor was asked to clarifying whether he had nothing to do with the film period or just its title, prompting Stan to say the following:

“We didn’t know, but also the last thing I filmed was in 2017, which was earlier 2017, so that was a long time ago.”

Clearly, the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are keeping quiet about the big film, but the directors of Avengers: Endgame have teased what the title means for the feature. During an interview with ComicBook.com, Joe and Anthony Russo stressed the title broke new ground as it held no direct ties with any previous comic book run.

“I don’t think there are any comics that correlate to it,” Joe Russo said. “I think we’re in pretty fresh territory with Avengers 4. If anything, I think it’s interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can’t think of any comics in particular that would have value.”

For now, fans will have to continue speculating what this new Avengers venture will touch upon. Its first trailer confirmed things are bleaker than ever for the heroes who survived Thanos’ culling. With half of existence wiped from the map, the fate of the universe rests on the shoulders of heroes like Captain America and Iron Man, and their endgame aspiration might hurt fans more than it helps.

Avengers: Endgame is set for release on April 26, 2019.