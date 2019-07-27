Sebastian Stan Says Bucky Could Never Become Captain America

When The Falcon and The Winter Soldier rolls around in a few years, the Disney+ series will feature an all-new Captain Americain the form of Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. You know the situation by now — Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) ended up choosing Wilson over life-long friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) to be the new carrier of the red, white, and blue shield, a choice Stan thinks was out of necessity.

After Marvel Studios’ massive Hall H panel at Comic-Con, Mackie and Stan sat down with Yahoo! News to talk about the passing of the shield, something that Stan admits has character could never carry.

“I don’t know about that,” Stan admits of his character potentially holding the Captain America mantle. “Not really though, if you think about it. It makes no sense for him to…why would you give it to the guy that’s been trying to have a whole new history outside of the thing he’s been trapped by. I remember I found out [about Falcon getting the shield] the day we were shooting. I was like ‘Oh wow, this is the deal.’ But it makes sense. He’s [Sam Wilson] has been his [Captain America’s] right-hand for a long time at this point.”

It should be noted that at some point throughout the magic of Marvel comics, both Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes have worn the Captain America mantle. Sam Wilson did it most recently, however, just reverting back to his original Falcon guise within the past year and a half.

Though exact details on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier remain scarce, we do know for sure Daniel Brühl’s Helmut Zemo is returning to the fray. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has previously mentioned the studio has stumbled across an “embarrassment of riches” with its new offerings on Disney+.

“WandaVision will be unlike anything we’ve done before, and I’m excited to talk to people more about it, eventually,” Feige said. “And you see Daniel Bruhl coming back to Zemo and having more time to spend with these beloved characters in Falcon and Winter Soldier. Loki returning — it’s an embarrassment of riches, all of it extremely thought out by the team Marvel Studios, to do it in ways that I hope will satisfy fans who are anticipating it, but in a way they are absolutely not expecting it.”

