‘Avengers: Endgame’ Shatters Marvel’s Promotional Campaign Record With Over $200 Million

Tomorrow marks one week until the first showings of Avengers: Endgame begins, and the movie is expected to earn a record-breaking amount of money. With the impressive box office predictions and worldwide fan excitement, it’s no surprise to learn that Marvel Studios and the Walt Disney Company have poured an overwhelming amount of money into promoting the new film. In fact, Deadline reports that Avengers: Endgame has had the biggest promotional campaign in the franchise’s history with over $200 million already being spent.

The high amount money being spent on marketing Avengers: Endgame even topples Avengers: Infinity War, which saw about $150 million go towards promoting the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Walt Disney Company’s SVP of Partnership Marketing, Mindy Hamilton, spoke about Disney’s partnerships with other companies.

“As our fan universe expands with new characters and stories, so has our audience. We’ve grown beyond our target audience of traditional fanboys; now it’s millennials, it’s teens, it’s multicultural and families. We look for partnerships that honor and celebrate in each of these,” Hamilton explained.

Deadline goes on to say that partnering with Marvel is a “dream,” especially for companies “looking to solidify themselves on shelves, or breakthrough to a new audience.” According to the report, companies who align themselves with Marvel “can see on average a 50% spike in sales for a specific product line which they’re promoting over a quarterly basis.”

“While a number of those brands pushing Endgame have worked with Marvel before, the studio isn’t simply about doing business with established companies, but also providing a spotlight to burgeoning ones as well,” Deadline adds. “Such was the case with Stand Up to Cancer, which began working with Marvel last year on Infinity War.” Other collaborations, new and old, include MasterCard, Ulta Beauty, Audi, McDonald’s, GEICO, Coca-Cola, Google, General Mills, Ziploc, OPPO Mobile, and Synchrony Financial.

Considering Avengers: Endgame could easily make $300 million in its opening weekend alone, the amount of money spend on promotion probably feels like small potatoes for the studios behind the film.

Have you bought any products that are a part of the Avengers: Endgame promotional campaign? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Cinematic films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!