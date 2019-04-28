Teacher Warns Against ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers by Threatening to Fail Half the Class

Avengers: Endgame is the biggest movie in the world with fans packing theaters after a year-long wait to find out what happened after Thanos snapped his fingers in Avengers: Infinity War. With so much expected in the film, avoiding spoilers has become priority number one for many fans and that includes teachers as well. For one educator, the spoiler situation is so serious that they’ve put serious stakes on remining unspoiled in a way that even Thanos would approve of.

As shared on Reddit, one math teacher has put up a serious warning for students: spoil Endgame and half of you will fail.

“Warning: If I hear even one Endgame spoiler, half of the class (chosen randomly by coin flip, fair and impartial) will immediately fail my class,” the warning reads. “Don’t even make up lies to be funny… I don’t want to hear one word about it at all!”

That’s a pretty serious warning, though some on Reddit were questioning if the teacher really could get away with that as there wouldn’t necessarily be an academic basis for the grade snappening, but this teacher isn’t alone in issuing warnings for students about Endgame spoilers. Another teacher posted a sign on their classroom door with a vaguer threat that they would “make you wish that Thanos snapped your narrow a**” if they shared spoilers.

“DEAREST STUDENTS: My little brother is in Tampa on a business trip. I am waiting until he gets back to see Avengers: Endgame. That will be Wednesday night at the SOONEST. DO NOT discuss ANYTHING about it anywhere near my classroom UNTIL THIS SIGN COMES DOWN. You know how much I love Marvel Comics. So help me Jeebus, if any one of you spoils a single frame off this movie for me, I promise I will make you wish that Thanos snapped your narrow a**.”

See? Spoilers are serious! While they are arguably much harder to avoid now that Endgame has hit theaters, prompting fans to take to social media to attempt to process what they’ve witnessed with like-minded fans, spoilers have been a significant issue for the past week or so running up to the film’s debut. They’ve been so much an issue that directors Joe and Anthony Russo themselves issued a note asking fans to not spoil Endgame, reminding them that Thanos still demands their silence.

Even if failing half the class for spoilers probably isn’t a thing a teacher can really do, we have to admit, it’s a pretty clever threat. it seems like something Thanos would also demand.

What do you think of this latest teacher anti-spoiler warning? Let us know in the comments below.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

